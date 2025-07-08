Netanyahu hopes Gaza 'ceasefire' will lead to exile

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAaron MateNetanyahu hopes Gaza 'ceasefire' will lead to exile98Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4161×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -22:30-22:30Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Netanyahu hopes Gaza 'ceasefire' will lead to exileVisiting the White House, the Israeli leader promotes the next stage of his ethnic cleansing plan in Gaza.Aaron MatéJul 08, 202598Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore416ShareTranscriptVideo: Aaron Mate is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAaron MateReporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.Reporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAaron MatéRecent EpisodesAudio: Under Trump, the CIA is still covering up its Russiagate fraudJul 8 • Aaron MatéUkraine loses key US weapons as Iran takes center stageJul 2 • Aaron MatéTrump's subordination to Israel clouds Iran ceasefire hopes Jun 24 • Aaron MatéAudio: Trump’s attack on Iran is ‘unconditional surrender’ to IsraelJun 22 • Aaron MatéAudio: Trump’s pretend diplomacy enabled Israel’s war on IranJun 13 • Aaron MatéAudio: Ukraine's dangerous new 'gift' to WashingtonJun 6 • Aaron MatéAudio: As Trump backs away, Russia puts sabotaged Istanbul deal back on the tableMay 23 • Aaron Maté
Share this post