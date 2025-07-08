Aaron Mate

Aaron Mate

Aaron Mate
Aaron Mate
Netanyahu hopes Gaza 'ceasefire' will lead to exile
4
16
0:00
-22:30

Netanyahu hopes Gaza 'ceasefire' will lead to exile

Visiting the White House, the Israeli leader promotes the next stage of his ethnic cleansing plan in Gaza.
Aaron Maté's avatar
Aaron Maté
Jul 08, 2025
4
16
Share
Transcript

Video:

Aaron Mate is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Aaron Maté
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture