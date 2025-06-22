Aaron Mate

Audio: Trump’s attack on Iran is ‘unconditional surrender’ to Israel
Audio: Trump's attack on Iran is 'unconditional surrender' to Israel

Narrated version: Shunning the US intelligence consensus, Trump and top principals rely on Israeli fraud to bomb Iran.
Aaron Maté
Jun 22, 2025
Read by Matthew Alford.

Trump’s attack on Iran is ‘unconditional surrender’ to Israel

Aaron Maté
Jun 22
Trump’s attack on Iran is ‘unconditional surrender’ to Israel

[Note: this article has been updated and un-paywalled following the US bombing of Iran]

