Audio: Trump kidnaps Venezuela’s president to steal the country's oil

Aaron MateAudio: Trump kidnaps Venezuela’s president to steal the country's oil0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -11:30-11:30Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Aaron MateSubscribe to listenAudio: Trump kidnaps Venezuela’s president to steal the country's oilNarrated version. Aaron MatéJan 04, 2026∙ Paid68217ShareRead by Matthew Alford.Trump kidnaps Venezuela’s president to steal the country's oilAaron Maté·Jan 4In announcing the US military’s attack on Venezuela and kidnapping of president Nicolás Maduro, an operation that reportedly killed at least 40 people, President Trump laid bare his real motive.Read full storyContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Aaron Maté.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Aaron MateReporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.Reporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.SubscribeAuthorsAaron MatéRecent EpisodesHamas negotiator on Israel's ceasefire violations and new barriers to Palestinian freedomDec 13, 2025 • Aaron MatéArticle audio: Zelensky resists ceding Donbas, after abandoning it years agoDec 12, 2025 • Aaron MatéArticle audio: Trump’s Ukraine peace plan faces a familiar foe in WashingtonNov 28, 2025 • Aaron MatéDC's war party works to stop Ukraine peace dealNov 25, 2025 • Aaron MatéObama official laments that "Never Again" applies to everyoneNov 19, 2025 • Aaron MatéArticle audio: With UN blessing, the US and Israel impose the master’s planNov 19, 2025 • Aaron MatéTrump's regime change plans for Venezuela; Mamdani, MAGA fuel dissent over IsraelNov 6, 2025 • Aaron Maté