Article audio: With nuclear pact in peril, Trump embraces prolonged war in Ukraine

Aaron MateArticle audio: With nuclear pact in peril, Trump embraces prolonged war in Ukraine0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -6:54-6:54Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Aaron MateSubscribe to listenArticle audio: With nuclear pact in peril, Trump embraces prolonged war in UkraineNarrated version.Aaron MatéSep 25, 2025∙ Paid3825ShareWith nuclear pact in peril, Trump embraces prolonged war in Ukraine Aaron Maté·Sep 24After famously telling Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that “you don’t have the cards” to defeat Moscow and that territorial concessions are inevitable, President Trump is now singing a different tune.Read full storyListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Aaron Mate to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inAaron MateReporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.Reporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.SubscribeAuthorsAaron MatéRecent EpisodesUS hosts Syria's ruling fmr. Al Qaeda leader amid sectarian violence at homeSep 22 • Aaron MatéAs UN panel declares genocide in Gaza, Israel exploits Charlie Kirk's murderSep 16 • Aaron MatéListen to this article: In Qatar attack, Israel and US again use diplomacy for aggressionSep 11 • Aaron MatéAfter Israeli attack in Qatar, is Iran next? Sep 10 • Aaron MatéTrump terror in Venezuela; endless carnage in GazaSep 4 • Aaron MatéIsrael's unrelenting sadism in Gaza; Zelensky's threat from withinAug 27 • Aaron MatéListen to this article: Ukraine’s best security guarantee is the peace NATO sabotagedAug 25 • Aaron Maté