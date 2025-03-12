Aaron Mate
Aaron Mate
Audio: Syria’s sectarian massacres are blowback for foreign-led dirty war
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -11:20
-11:20

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Aaron Mate

Audio: Syria’s sectarian massacres are blowback for foreign-led dirty war

By arming the sectarian insurgency that now rules Syria, the US and its allies bear responsibility for the current slaughter of Alawite civilians and other minority groups.
Aaron Maté
Mar 12, 2025
∙ Paid
3
1
Share

Narrated by Matthew Alford.

Read the article here:

[unlocked] Syria’s sectarian massacres are blowback for foreign-led dirty war

Aaron Maté
·
Mar 12
[unlocked] Syria’s sectarian massacres are blowback for foreign-led dirty war

Since Friday, fighters loyal to Syria’s new Al Qaeda offshoot government have massacred hundreds of people in the coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus, the heartland of Syria’s Alawite population. Contacts in Syria have shared stories, corroborated by gruesome videos circulating on social media, of outright pog…

Read full story

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Aaron Mate to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Aaron Mate
Aaron Mate
Reporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Aaron Maté
Recent Episodes
Article audio: Zelensky’s hostility to peace triggers White House meltdown
  Aaron Maté