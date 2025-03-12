Audio: Syria’s sectarian massacres are blowback for foreign-led dirty war

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAaron MateAudio: Syria’s sectarian massacres are blowback for foreign-led dirty war0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -11:20-11:20Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Aaron MateSubscribe to listenAudio: Syria’s sectarian massacres are blowback for foreign-led dirty war By arming the sectarian insurgency that now rules Syria, the US and its allies bear responsibility for the current slaughter of Alawite civilians and other minority groups.Aaron MatéMar 12, 2025∙ Paid20Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore31ShareNarrated by Matthew Alford.Read the article here:[unlocked] Syria’s sectarian massacres are blowback for foreign-led dirty warAaron Maté·Mar 12Since Friday, fighters loyal to Syria’s new Al Qaeda offshoot government have massacred hundreds of people in the coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus, the heartland of Syria’s Alawite population. Contacts in Syria have shared stories, corroborated by gruesome videos circulating on social media, of outright pog…Read full storyListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Aaron Mate to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inAaron MateReporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.Reporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAaron MatéRecent EpisodesArticle audio: Zelensky’s hostility to peace triggers White House meltdownMar 3 • Aaron Maté