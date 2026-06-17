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Trump has not stopped Israel from blowing up his Iran deal
With Israeli attacks continuing in Lebanon and his own Ambassador lobbying for Tel Aviv's interests, Trump has yet to restrain Benjamin Netanyahu.
Jun 17, 2026
Aaron Mate
Reporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.Reporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.
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