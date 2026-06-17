Aaron Mate

Aaron Mate

Aaron Mate
Aaron Mate
Trump has not stopped Israel from blowing up his Iran deal
0:00
-23:26

Trump has not stopped Israel from blowing up his Iran deal

With Israeli attacks continuing in Lebanon and his own Ambassador lobbying for Tel Aviv's interests, Trump has yet to restrain Benjamin Netanyahu.
Aaron Maté's avatar
Aaron Maté
Jun 17, 2026

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