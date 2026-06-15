Aaron Mate

Aaron Mate

Aaron Mate
Aaron Mate
Audio: Trump’s Iran deal is a pause, not peace
0:00
-5:05

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Aaron Mate

Audio: Trump’s Iran deal is a pause, not peace

Narrated version.
Aaron Maté's avatar
Aaron Maté
Jun 15, 2026
∙ Paid
User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Aaron Maté.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Aaron Maté · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture