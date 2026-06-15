Audio: Trump’s Iran deal is a pause, not peace

Aaron MateAudio: Trump’s Iran deal is a pause, not peace0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -5:05-5:05Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Aaron MateSubscribe to listenAudio: Trump’s Iran deal is a pause, not peaceNarrated version.Aaron MatéJun 15, 2026∙ Paid62114ShareRead by Matthew Alford.Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Aaron Maté.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Aaron MateReporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.Reporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.SubscribeAuthorsAaron MatéRecent EpisodesTrump has not stopped Israel from blowing up his Iran deal15 hrs ago • Aaron MatéUnfazed by war’s costs, Trump stalls on IranJun 10 • Aaron Maté(Audio version) Trump’s Iran trap: a war he can’t win, a peace he won’t makeJun 4 • Aaron MatéTrump's reported outrage at Netanyahu is performative Jun 3 • Aaron MatéIsraeli sabotage escalates in Lebanon; a new danger in Kyiv; Tulsi resignsMay 27Israel flaunts brutality after systematic sexual violence exposed May 21 • Aaron MatéThe limited shelf life of pro-war propaganda and conformityMay 15 • Aaron Maté