Audio: In nuclear race with Russia, Trump goes back to a Cold War future

Aaron MateAudio: In nuclear race with Russia, Trump goes back to a Cold War future0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -9:13-9:13Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Aaron MateSubscribe to listenAudio: In nuclear race with Russia, Trump goes back to a Cold War futureNarrated version. Aaron MatéFeb 06, 2026∙ Paid2737ShareRead by Matthew Alford.Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Aaron Maté.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Aaron MateReporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.Reporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.SubscribeAuthorsAaron MatéRecent EpisodesTrump threatens Iran over its self-defense, not nukesFeb 3 • Aaron MatéAudio: Trump’s “help” offers Iranians far more painJan 14 • Aaron MatéAudio: Trump kidnaps Venezuela’s president to steal the country's oilJan 4 • Aaron MatéHamas negotiator on Israel's ceasefire violations and new barriers to Palestinian freedomDec 13, 2025 • Aaron MatéArticle audio: Zelensky resists ceding Donbas, after abandoning it years agoDec 12, 2025 • Aaron MatéArticle audio: Trump’s Ukraine peace plan faces a familiar foe in WashingtonNov 28, 2025 • Aaron MatéDC's war party works to stop Ukraine peace dealNov 25, 2025 • Aaron Maté