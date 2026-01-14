Audio: Trump’s “help” offers Iranians far more pain

Aaron MateAudio: Trump’s “help” offers Iranians far more pain0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -8:34-8:34Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Aaron MateSubscribe to listenAudio: Trump’s “help” offers Iranians far more painNarrated version.Aaron MatéJan 14, 2026∙ Paid176ShareRead by Matthew Alford.Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Aaron Maté.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Aaron MateReporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.Reporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.SubscribeAuthorsAaron MatéRecent EpisodesAudio: Trump kidnaps Venezuela’s president to steal the country's oilJan 4 • Aaron MatéHamas negotiator on Israel's ceasefire violations and new barriers to Palestinian freedomDec 13, 2025 • Aaron MatéArticle audio: Zelensky resists ceding Donbas, after abandoning it years agoDec 12, 2025 • Aaron MatéArticle audio: Trump’s Ukraine peace plan faces a familiar foe in WashingtonNov 28, 2025 • Aaron MatéDC's war party works to stop Ukraine peace dealNov 25, 2025 • Aaron MatéObama official laments that "Never Again" applies to everyoneNov 19, 2025 • Aaron MatéArticle audio: With UN blessing, the US and Israel impose the master’s planNov 19, 2025 • Aaron Maté