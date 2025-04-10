Aaron Mate
Aaron Mate
(Audio) US officials admit they ran the Ukraine war, and risked a worse one
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -7:44
-7:44

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Aaron Mate

(Audio) US officials admit they ran the Ukraine war, and risked a worse one

Narrated Version
Aaron Maté
Apr 10, 2025
∙ Paid
1
3
Share

Read by Matthew Alford.

US officials admit they ran the Ukraine war, and risked a worse one

Aaron Maté
·
Apr 9
US officials admit they ran the Ukraine war, and risked a worse one

During a recent visit to Washington – the most high-level by a Russian official since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 – Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev heaped praise on Donald Trump’s efforts to end the Ukraine war.

Read full story

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Aaron Mate to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Aaron Mate
Aaron Mate
Reporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Aaron Maté
Recent Episodes
(Audio version) Behind Zelensky’s push for a security guarantee: extremist threats and Western betrayal
  Aaron Maté
How NATO provoked Russia in Ukraine and prevented peace
  Aaron Maté
Audio: Syria’s sectarian massacres are blowback for foreign-led dirty war
  Aaron Maté
Article audio: Zelensky’s hostility to peace triggers White House meltdown
  Aaron Maté