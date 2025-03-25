(Audio version) Behind Zelensky’s push for a security guarantee: extremist threats and Western betrayal

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAaron Mate(Audio version) Behind Zelensky’s push for a security guarantee: extremist threats and Western betrayal0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -8:12-8:12Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Aaron MateSubscribe to listen(Audio version) Behind Zelensky’s push for a security guarantee: extremist threats and Western betrayalBoris Johnson admits that Ukrainian extremists undermined peace in Ukraine. But as a Ukrainian negotiator's overlooked account reveals, they received a key helping hand from Johnson and the US.Aaron MatéMar 25, 2025∙ Paid53Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore111ShareRead by Matthew Alford. Behind Zelensky’s push for a security guarantee: extremist threats and Western betrayalAaron Maté·Mar 24Ahead of US-brokered peace talks in Saudi Arabia this week, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has finally acknowledged that Russia has achieved a key goal in the war – preventing Ukraine’s membership in NATO. “Ukraine is not being invited to NATO, and there is nothing to discuss here,” Zelensky saidRead full storyListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Aaron Mate to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inAaron MateReporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.Reporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAaron MatéRecent EpisodesHow NATO provoked Russia in Ukraine and prevented peaceMar 21 • Aaron MatéAudio: Syria’s sectarian massacres are blowback for foreign-led dirty warMar 12 • Aaron MatéArticle audio: Zelensky’s hostility to peace triggers White House meltdownMar 3 • Aaron Maté