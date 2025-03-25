Aaron Mate
(Audio version) Behind Zelensky’s push for a security guarantee: extremist threats and Western betrayal
(Audio version) Behind Zelensky's push for a security guarantee: extremist threats and Western betrayal

Boris Johnson admits that Ukrainian extremists undermined peace in Ukraine. But as a Ukrainian negotiator's overlooked account reveals, they received a key helping hand from Johnson and the US.
Aaron Maté
Mar 25, 2025
Read by Matthew Alford.

Behind Zelensky’s push for a security guarantee: extremist threats and Western betrayal

Behind Zelensky's push for a security guarantee: extremist threats and Western betrayal

Ahead of US-brokered peace talks in Saudi Arabia this week, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has finally acknowledged that Russia has achieved a key goal in the war – preventing Ukraine’s membership in NATO. “Ukraine is not being invited to NATO, and there is nothing to discuss here,” Zelensky said

Aaron Maté
