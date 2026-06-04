(Audio version) Trump’s Iran trap: a war he can’t win, a peace he won’t make

Aaron Mate(Audio version) Trump’s Iran trap: a war he can’t win, a peace he won’t make0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -5:29-5:29Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Aaron MateSubscribe to listen(Audio version) Trump’s Iran trap: a war he can’t win, a peace he won’t makeNarrated version. Aaron MatéJun 04, 2026∙ Paid398ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Aaron Maté.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Aaron MateReporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.Reporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.SubscribeAuthorsAaron MatéRecent EpisodesTrump's reported outrage at Netanyahu is performative Jun 3 • Aaron MatéIsraeli sabotage escalates in Lebanon; a new danger in Kyiv; Tulsi resignsMay 27Israel flaunts brutality after systematic sexual violence exposed May 21 • Aaron MatéThe limited shelf life of pro-war propaganda and conformityMay 15 • Aaron Maté(Audio version) ‘Highly Protected’: OPCW confirms it buried critical evidence in Syria chemical probeMay 7 • Aaron MatéShunning a grand bargain with Iran, Trump hires Israel lobbyist for negotiating teamMay 5 • Aaron MatéTrump searches for a war bailout; OPCW whistleblower scores big victoryApr 30 • Aaron Maté