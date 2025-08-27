Aaron Mate is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Israel's unrelenting sadism in Gaza; Zelensky's latest threat
Another Ukrainian extremist threatens Zelensky's life if he makes peace with Russia. Meanwhile, Israel receives a new Trump endorsement for ethnic cleansing in Gaza.
Aug 27, 2025
Aaron Mate
Reporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.Reporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.
Recent Episodes
Share this post