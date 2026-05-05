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Shunning a grand bargain with Iran, Trump hires Israel lobbyist for negotiating team
After copying pro-war talking points from the pro-Israel Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, the Trump administration hires an FDD lobbyist to join its Iran negotiating mission.
May 05, 2026
Aaron Mate
Reporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.Reporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.
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